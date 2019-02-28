Search 
Thu Feb 28 2019

Thursday, February 28 News
News

New Milford theater joins good citizenship program

Kendra Baker | on

NEW MILFORD — The Bank Street Theater has become the second local business to get involved with the police department’s new Operation Good Citizen program.

Earlier this month, the department partnered with Hobby Hangout owner John Gallagher to launch the program, which encourages officers to reward local youth for good deeds.

Gallagher donated one-hour RC car rental passes for officers to hand out to young citizens they catch committing good deeds.

Now, thanks to Bank Street Theater, officers will also have movie passes to distribute.

The rationale behind Operation Good Citizen is that “if you reward good behavior, your return on investment will be more good behavior,” said Police Chief Spencer Cerruto.

“The passes are a gateway to building trust, respect and relationships,” said Cerruto.

“What’s most important is that this is a positive interaction, and when the youth sees [an] officer the next time, it will start off on a positive note.”

Kendra Baker|General Assignment Reporter
     

