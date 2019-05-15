New Milford native and longtime attorney Harry Cohen, 98, died April 27 at his Bridge Street home. Cohen was active in town affairs, including civic, political, business and faith pursuits, throughout his lifetime. less New Milford native and longtime attorney Harry Cohen, 98, died April 27 at his Bridge Street home. Cohen was active in town affairs, including civic, political, business and faith pursuits, throughout his ... more Photo: Norm Cummings / Norm Cummings Photo: Norm Cummings / Norm Cummings Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close New Milford to honor ‘civic activist and volunteer’ Harry Cohen 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

The chair in which former New Milford attorney Harry Cohen often sat on the front porch of his Bridge Street home and office, overlooking his hometown’s village center, is now vacant.

The community will remember the community advocate, thespian and businessman, who was 98 when he died last month, with a memorial celebration and open house from 1 to 3 p.m. May 25 at 62 Bridge St.

Cohen, an attorney for 64 years, died April 27 at his home, with one of his three sons, David, and his daughter-in-law, Jane, at his side.

“Anywhere we’ve gone, someone has a connection (to Harry),” said Jane, who with her husband had been living part-time with Cohen since his 95th birthday. “There’s always a connection and a story about Harry.”

Cohen was active in town affairs, including civic, political, business and faith pursuits, throughout his lifetime.

He was a co-founder of Temple Sholom and the Little Theater and founder of a photo school, all in New Milford.

“It’s very humbling,” David said, reflecting on his father’s lifetime commitment to and involvement with the community.

Retired local journalist Norm Cummings recalled Cohen as “the quintessential civic activist and volunteer” who for the second half of the 20th century “played a significant role in the community, framing the town into a more interesting place to live. He was instrumental in keeping the community’s history and self-awareness alive.”

Cohen had served in numerous capacities, including president of the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce, commander of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars, and member of the New Milford Public Library and New Milford Commission on the Arts.

He also obtained a grant from the Harcourt Foundation with which to establish the Literacy on the Green program and, in the 1960s, worked with the state to get a charter for what would come to be known as the Northville Volunteer Fire Department.

Home and business

Cohen grew up in New Milford, the second youngest of six children and only son of Russian immigrants Samuel and Sarah (Sacartoff) Cohen.

He graduated from New Milford High School in 1938 and started his legal practice in town in 1946, after returning home from World War I.

“It was a quaint town in those years,” Cohen said in an article published in The Spectrum at the time of his retirement in 2010. “We had a more lively town center with three grocery stores.

“When I was 16, I worked at the A & P on Railroad Street,” he said in the article. “I feel very fondly toward New Milford, fond of the people who have always been friendly and outgoing.”

He and his wife, Frances Sperling Cohen, raised three sons, Charles, David and Jerome, in town.

Cohen was regarded for his legal acumen and commitment to his clients.

“He was really a committed lawyer,” said Katherine Webster O’Keefe, an attorney who met Cohen in 1983 when he and his business partner, Murray Kessler, hired her at their law firm.

