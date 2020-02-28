New Milford to welcome Restaurant Week

A new way to promote local businesses and attract food enthusiasts is on the horizon in New Milford.

The Economic Development Corporation and the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce will team up to present Restaurant Week April 24 through May 3.

The special week follows on the heels of the past Taste of New Milford, which ended a long run in 2019 when changes in staffing and the restaurant environment collided.

Economic Development Director Karen Pollard and Chamber Executive Director Denise DelMastro wanted to maximize exposure for local independent restaurants. The result, Restaurant Week.

Restaurant owners and managers can find all of the details at http://newmilford-chamber.com or www.newmilford.org/business.

Restaurants will develop a “prix-fixe” menu, usually three courses that they plan to feature during restaurant week at a set price.

New Milford Restaurant Week has lunch prices set below $19 and dinner below $29 but the restaurant can choose a price point and menu options that make sense for them within the suggested parameters.

Co-owner of The Abbey, Frankie McCabe, will help Pollard and Del Mastro plan and organize the event.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase The Abbey’s menu and our creativity with local ingredients,” McCabe said.

Chamber board member Adele Conner with Nuvance Health/New Milford Hospital, and Economic Development Corporation board member Pat Hembrook from the New Milford Mayor’s Office are also supporting New Milford Restaurant Week.

Each has volunteered to help with marketing, materials and communications to insure broad participation and a big impact in the restaurant community.

“There are so many great places where I and my husband love to eat; I’m hoping they will participate in New Milford’s Restaurant Week,” Conner said.

“When I tell people we moved here two years ago, the first thing they say is that New Milford has fantastic restaurants,” she said. “There are so many Mom, Pop and family-run places.”

New Milford Economic Development Director Karen Pollard is enthusiastic about New Milford Restaurant Week.

“This community has an excellent array of delicious eateries,” she said. “Hosting Restaurant Week is a way to celebrate New Milford local independent restaurants.”

“The Chamber is here to help business grow and encourage independent business owners,” Del Mastro said. “This new event is completely in our wheelhouse. It is so exciting to partner with Economic Development and launch something new in the community.”

Interested restaurant owners and managers can register for New Milford Restaurant Week by downloading the application and info on the event from https://newmilford-chamber.com/new-milford-restaurant-week/ and www.newmilford.org/business.