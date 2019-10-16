Using a smart phone app, scooters are available to rent in downtown New Milford. Using a smart phone app, scooters are available to rent in downtown New Milford. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close New Milford welcomes Lynx scooters 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Lynx City Electric Scooters of Bethel have rolled into New Milford, the first community in the state to embrace micro mobility.

This year, riders took 38.5 million trips in 50 municipalities across the US.

“Micro mobility transportation is gaining in popularity because it’s easy, affordable, energy efficient and attractive to professionals, suit and tie, no sweat,” said Alan Moisio, Lynx’s CEO.

Scooters are rented by a smart phone app and can be picked up and dropped off at conveniently located docking stations in town.

The Lynx electric scooters travel at 15 mph.

A scooter can be rented for 23 cents per minute, $25 per day or $50 per week.

“I am encouraged and thrilled at our reception here in New Milford … in the first four days, we racked up over 300 rides,” said David Harvey, COO.

“We’re experiencing a micro mobility revolution and New Milford is just the beginning” he said. “We strongly believe in a more sustainable lifestyle for communities like this one and plan on launching our next fleet in Florida late 2019 and expanding throughout Connecticut this coming spring”.

Mayor Pete Bass has welcomed the new form of transportation.

With Lynx available, we are able to provide alternative last mile transportation options to our residents and tourists,” he said. “This is a 100 percent green mode of transportation and offers news ways to explore the local businesses community and our beautiful Downtown.

“And they’re locally operated … a real plus,” he said.

The first of lynx’s 300 customers was resident Dan Stra.

“I loved the experience, it was perfect for downton travel,” Stra said.

“The setup was as easy as setting up any other app-based service. Just create an account, with payment method. Load, then tap the reader to QR code in the scooter and you’re good to go.

“Above all, it was fun, fun, fun,” Stra said. “While the downtown area is easy to cover on foot the experience on a Lynx scooter will draw me to scouting around town, more often.”

Along with residents and tourists, the business community is also welcoming Lynx with open arms.

“We’re excited to have access to Lynx Scooters at Makery Coworking,” said Tony Vengrove, founder and CEO of Makery Coworking on Bank Stret.

“Beyond the sheer entertainment value of riding the scooters, I think many of our members, including myself, will use them to expand our lunch options or run errands that fall between walking and driving,” he said.

For more information, email info@Lynx.city or call 475-529-6029.