New Milford woman launches bWISHd app

New Milford resident Emily Lee won’t have to endure another Christmas of watching her kids open up gifts and fearing that she might have forgotten something on their wish lists.

That’s because the Ridgefield High School graduate has created an app, bWISHd, that creates lists of gifts for people and reminds users when to shop for them.

“You can enter in birthdays, holidays, whatever you want,” said Lee, a mother of three. “It syncs up with your calendar and you control when it reminds you — it could be two weeks before, one before or even a day or two before for those last-second shoppers. You can also set no reminder.”

Lee was inspired to create bWISHd by her children — Monica, 9, Evelyn, 7, and JJ, 3.

“I’m not going to buy gifts for them in the store while they’re shopping with me,” she said. “If I buy it for them then, it becomes a ‘now’ gift and not a birthday gift...

“There were too many times when they would ask for something not near their birthdays, or not near Christmas, and I would forget it.”

She began thinking about the app around this time last year, and met with a developer who helped her design it and get it approved on the Apple store.

“When you get that idea of a gift or your kids pick out something they really, really want, you can use the app to scan the bar code and then it goes into your phone,” Lee said. “It can be done at the store or at home if you’re shopping online.”

The app also functions without scanning bar codes — all users need to enter is a keyword into their list and the app generates search terms.

“It works with a string of texts or keywords and you can begin clicking on those words once they’re entered and searching for gifts,” Lee said.

The app’s search function is paired with Walmart.com, but Lee hopes to pair it with other retailers soon.

“You don’t have to shop at one store,” she said. “The real goal is to keep track of the list for each person you’re shopping for. You can take it anywhere to shop — even online where it’s very handy, too.”

bWISHd is Lee’s first app.

A professional photographer, she said she drew out how the app would look on paper before contacting any developers.

“I operate in the visual sphere, I think in pictures,” she said. “It really was something that started from scratch a year ago ...

“I kept having this idea and was looking for something like it and found there was nothing like it out there.”

Lee, who graduated from RHS in 2001 before going to Connecticut College, said she was always into art and creative learning growing up.

Through her photography business, she has taken pictures of weddings and families. She’s also helped small business owners with social media and marketing.

