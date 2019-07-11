Linda Wrenn, of New Milford, on June 22, 2016. Linda Wrenn, of New Milford, on June 22, 2016. Photo: Carol Kaliff / Carol Kaliff Photo: Carol Kaliff / Carol Kaliff Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close New Milford woman to help with Tropical Storm Barry 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

A New Milford woman is among three Connecticut volunteers heading to Baton Rouge, La. in advance of Tropical Storm Barry.

Linda Wrenn, a volunteer with the American Red Cross, is going down with John Donatello, of Niantic and Hugo Adams, of East Haddam, according to a press release.

The storm headed to the Gulf Coast is predicted to bring strong winds, as much as 20 inches of rain and a dangerous storm surge to the region through the weekend. The exact track of the storm is still uncertain but could affect communities from Texas to Florida and areas inland. Tropical storm and hurricane watches are already issued for parts of Louisiana where mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered in areas along the coast, according to the release.

The Red Cross has disaster workers standing by, and is pre-positioning relief supplies in Louisiana, Texas, and other coastal communities for evacuation centers and sheltering operations after the storm makes landfall. Red Cross emergency response vehicles are also on alert, according to the release.