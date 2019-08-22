New VNA program to help first-time moms

New Milford Visiting Nurse & Hospice has received a United Way of Western Connecticut grant to help launch a new program in the Greater New Milford Area called Nurse-Family Partnership.

NMVNA & Hospice will be one of only two Nurse-Family Partnership providers in the State of Connecticut and the only provider in Western Connecticut.

Nurse-Family Partnership will identify vulnerable first-time moms-to-be in the early stages of pregnancy and pair them with specially trained nurses who will make home visitations.

The nurses will mentor the women through the milestones that they and their young ones should be reaching, with services continuing through the child’s second birthday.

Mothers who participate in Nurse-Family Partnership will be more likely to have healthy pregnancies with fewer preterm and low birthweight newborns, and will also more likely have infants and toddlers who are healthy and meeting developmental milestones.

“We are so grateful to have the opportunity to bring the women of our community a program that will support them in becoming effective, successful first-time moms,” said Kerri Brinckerhoff, RN, MSN, Executive Director/CEO of New Milford Visiting Nurse & Hospice.

With the addition of this program, New Milford Visiting Nurse & Hospice will provide care to individuals from before birth through end of life.

The VNA will begin accepting referrals for the Nurse-Family Partnership program in early December.