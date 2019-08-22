Search 
Thu Aug 22 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Thursday, August 22 News
News

New VNA program to help first-time moms

on

New Milford Visiting Nurse & Hospice has received a United Way of Western Connecticut grant to help launch a new program in the Greater New Milford Area called Nurse-Family Partnership.

NMVNA & Hospice will be one of only two Nurse-Family Partnership providers in the State of Connecticut and the only provider in Western Connecticut.

Nurse-Family Partnership will identify vulnerable first-time moms-to-be in the early stages of pregnancy and pair them with specially trained nurses who will make home visitations.

The nurses will mentor the women through the milestones that they and their young ones should be reaching, with services continuing through the child’s second birthday.

Mothers who participate in Nurse-Family Partnership will be more likely to have healthy pregnancies with fewer preterm and low birthweight newborns, and will also more likely have infants and toddlers who are healthy and meeting developmental milestones.

“We are so grateful to have the opportunity to bring the women of our community a program that will support them in becoming effective, successful first-time moms,” said Kerri Brinckerhoff, RN, MSN, Executive Director/CEO of New Milford Visiting Nurse & Hospice.

With the addition of this program, New Milford Visiting Nurse & Hospice will provide care to individuals from before birth through end of life.

The VNA will begin accepting referrals for the Nurse-Family Partnership program in early December.

loading