New Year’s Day concert on tap in Washington

Washington Friends of Music will present the eighth annual New Year’s Day concert and after-party Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. at the First Congregational Church on the Green in Washington.

The New Baroque Soloists Orchestra will welcome the New Year with trumpets, oboes, organ, strings and timpani.

The twelve-member orchestra is comprised of solo musicians and members of orchestras in New York and New England.

The celebratory concert will feature popular pieces, several of which are arranged by Artistic Director Douglas Myers, who also plays trumpet and horn.

The program will include highlights from “Water Music” by Georg Friedrich Handel, Four Seasons’ “Winter” by Antonio Vivaldi and the finale, a piece from Bach’s third Brandenburg Concerto.

Two highly-regarded members of the Metropolitan Opera orchestra will perform solo pieces.

Vincent Lionti will play a concerto for solo viola by Georg Philipp Telemann.

Cellist Samuel Magill will perform “Largo” from “Sonata for Violoncello” by Henry Eccles.

Award-winning oboist Amanda Hardy will present ”Adagio” from “Oboe Concerto in c minor” by Alessandro Marcello.

One of New York’s most sought-after violinists, Yuko Naito-Gotay, will play “Largo” from “Winter” by Vivaldi’s Four Seasons.

New to the orchestra will be Mikio Sasaki and Glenn Rhian.

Timpanist Rhian is a graduate of the Juilliard School and the San Francisco Conservatory.

He was winner of the “Morris Goldenberg Award.”

During the performance the musicians will share brief anecdotes on the composer, the instruments, and provide historical context.

A party with champagne and hors d’oeuvres and the musicians will follow.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Children will be admitted free.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.washingtonct4music.blogspot.com, by phone at 860-868-9174, and at Hickory Stick Bookshop in Washington and County Wine and Spirits in New Preston.