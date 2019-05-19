Chairman of the Board of Education David Lawson points out section of a stain glass window, by Len R. Howard, in the old high school building, now known as the Lillis Administration building. The project was commissioned by the WPA's Federal Arts Program in 1936. The town of New Milford is using a grant to have a consultant study the best way to use the East Street (Lillis Administration) building. Friday, May 17, 2019, in New Milford, Conn. less Chairman of the Board of Education David Lawson points out section of a stain glass window, by Len R. Howard, in the old high school building, now known as the Lillis Administration building. The project was ... more Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close New uses sought for New Milford’s Lillis building 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

NEW MILFORD — Could the Catherine Lillis Administration Building someday house apartment-dwellers, artists or even emergency responders’ new headquarters?

The 50 East St. site, built as a high school in 1931, is now home to the schools’ central offices. But the town is looking at other possible uses for the 23,600-square-foot brick building, which is listed on the State and National Registers of Historic Places as part of the New Milford Center Historic District.

Consulting firm Pirie Associates was hired earlier this year to complete a community-based adaptive reuse study. Community members are encouraged to attend a meeting from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday at the senior center to offer input.

The study is funded by a $20,000 grant from the State Historic Preservation Office.

“This group is very creative and they’re thinking outside of the box,” said Kathy Castagnetta, New Milford’s community investment officer who has been overseeing the effort. “They’re bringing the community together.”

The future of the building has been a controversial topic at times due to the need to preserve its historic features, the estimated cost of renovating it and questions about where to relocate the school central offices.

Ideas abound

Moving the schools’ central offices has been floated for years, including suggestions of relocating them to the Pettibone building.

The idea gained traction under former Mayor David Gronbach, who also proposed selling the East Street building, which was not easily accessible. The school board then changed its mind.

A recent report from KG & D Architects showed the upgrades to meet accessibility standards at the Lillis building, which because of its age has not been required to meet current standards, total $1.17 million, including $578,000 for bathroom renovations and $297,000 to install an elevator.

Mayor Pete Bass said he’s already heard of some suggestions for the building’s future, including turning it into a first responders headquarters that would house the police, fire and emergency medical services departments.

The town also received a $1.6 million offer from Dakota Partners to make it into an affordable housing complex and Bass said another company has expressed interest in converting it into an assisted living complex.

Liba Furhman, who serves on the riverfront revitalization committee and economic development corporation, said the building’s location downtown and its sewer and water access opens up the possibilities.

“That’s why it’s so important for people to come out to this because people have so many great ideas,” she said. “It’s the consultant’s responsibility to then say what’s feasible.”

She said the building could be turned into housing for young professionals or seniors or serve as an artist incubator with studio and shop space below and lofts for the artists on the upper floors. Another possibility is using the gym in the lower level for a concert and community space and town offices in other parts of the building.

Read Full Article