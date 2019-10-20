Search 
Sun Oct 20 2019

Sunday, October 20 News
  The Sherman Library is presenting an exhibit of collages and pastel paintings by well-known artist and teacher Plonia Nixon through Nov. 20 at the Sherman Center library. Above is Nixon's pastel "Still Life with Garlic."

Photo: Courtesy Of Sherman Library

