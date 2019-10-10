Nixon art to be shown in Sherman

The Sherman Library will open an exhibit of collages and pastel paintings by well-known artist and teacher Plonia Nixon with a reception Oct. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The show will run through Nov. 20 at the Sherman Center library.

“Seven pages from the Book of Renaissance,” inspired by the Book of Kells from Dublin, Ireland, is a series of collages depicting curiosity, contemplation, trepidation, awakening, forbidden fruit, isolation and longing.

The show will also include a few of her still life pastels.

From a young age, Nixon had a love of art.

Her genres included drawings, oils, acrylics, pastels, watercolors, collages and more.

Born in the Netherlands in 1930, Nixon earned a MOA and MOB summa cum laude in art appreciation from the Academy for Art Teachers in 1962.

She taught for several years and then moved to the United States in 1971.

While living in New York City, her work was shown at galleries such as the Summit Gallery before moving to New Fairfield where she continued to work and teach.

She joined the Western Connecticut University Department of the Arts as an adjunct professor in 1981 and recently retired.

She has taught drawing, advanced figure drawing, watercolor, history and appreciation of western art and given many lectures on 17th Century Dutch art and nature in art.

Nixon has exhibited throughout Connecticut including solo shows at West Conn, in New Milford, in Putnam, at the Wooster Community Art Center and in Ridgefield plus many group shows. Her work is part of collections in the Netherlands, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Monaco and the US.

For more information about the Sherman Library, visit www.shermanlibrary.org.