Thu Nov 21 2019

Thursday, November 21 News
News

Northville students recognize veterans

Ben Laughlin, a preschooler in Marley Koschel’s class, sits atop the lap of his grandfather, veteran Mike Trosan, during the ceremony.

Ben Laughlin, a preschooler in Marley Koschel’s class, sits atop the lap of his grandfather, veteran Mike Trosan, during the ceremony.

Photo: Courtesy Of Northville Elementary School

Northville Elementary School in New Milford recently held an assembly to honor veterans.

The event featured a welcome by Assistant Principal Cathy Calabrese, a processional with the March of the Colors, the Pledge of Allegiance recited by a student, music by the New Milford High School choir, an introduction of character traits, student performances and songs, and the introduction of guest veterans.

Following the ceremony, veterans made classroom visits and were treated to lunch.

