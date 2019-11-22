Ben Laughlin, a preschooler in Marley Koschel’s class, sits atop the lap of his grandfather, veteran Mike Trosan, during the ceremony. Ben Laughlin, a preschooler in Marley Koschel’s class, sits atop the lap of his grandfather, veteran Mike Trosan, during the ceremony. Photo: Courtesy Of Northville Elementary School Photo: Courtesy Of Northville Elementary School Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Northville students recognize veterans 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Northville Elementary School in New Milford recently held an assembly to honor veterans.

The event featured a welcome by Assistant Principal Cathy Calabrese, a processional with the March of the Colors, the Pledge of Allegiance recited by a student, music by the New Milford High School choir, an introduction of character traits, student performances and songs, and the introduction of guest veterans.