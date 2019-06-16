Observatory slates programs

The volunteers at the John J. McCarthy Observatory in New Milford will offer two more programs to recognize a milestone in space exploration - the 50th anniversary of landing on the moon.

The observatory will present a “Second Saturday Stars” program on the Apollo LM July 13 and a daytime program July 20.

Built by the Grumman Corporation, just 100 miles south of New Milford in Bethpage, N.Y., the LM was the first spacecraft designed to operate exclusively on another world.

The guest speaker worked on the LM during the Apollo era, so the program will offer a rare opportunity to hear a first-hand account of those days when hundreds of thousands of American workers toiled round-the-clock to achieve President Kennedy’s goal.

The July 20 daytime program will include a variety of offerings for families, with more details to be announced.