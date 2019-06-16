Observatory slates programs

The volunteers at the John J. McCarthy Observatory in New Milford will offer two more programs to recognize a milestone in space exploration - the 50th anniversary of landing on the moon.
The observatory will present a “Second Saturday Stars” program on the Apollo LM July 13 and a daytime program July 20.
The guest speaker worked on the LM during the Apollo era, so the program will offer a rare opportunity to hear a first-hand account of those days when hundreds of thousands of American workers toiled round-the-clock to achieve President Kennedy’s goal.
The July 20 daytime program will include a variety of offerings for families, with more details to be announced.