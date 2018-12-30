Search 
Sun Dec 30 2018

Sunday, December 30 News
News

Observatory to hold program

on

The John J. McCarthy Observatory in New Milford will hold its next “Second Saturday Stars” program, “Multi-Messenger Astronomy,” Jan. 12 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Astronomers have used telescopes to study the universe for over 400 years, with remarkable results.

Recently, they added particle detection and gravity waves to their toolbox.

Combining these new techniques with telescope observations has ushered in a new era of "multi-messenger astronomy".

The observatory is located behind New Milford High School on Route 7 South.

