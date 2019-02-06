Search 
Wed Feb 6 2019

Wednesday, February 6 News
News

Observatory to hold program

on

The John J. McCarthy Observatory behind New Milford High School on Route 7 South will hold its next “Second Saturday Stars” program, “NASA’s Great Space Observatory Program,” Feb. 9 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Plans for the Hubble stemmed from a visionary scientist, Lyman Spitzer, starting in 1946, 11 years before Sputnik orbited the earth. The idea was to study the heavens from infrared to gamma ray light, outside the confines of earth’s atmosphere.

Out of this came the Hubble, the Compton, the Chandra and the Spitzer Observatories.

The program will highlight the successes, and focus on how the observatories have partnered to study the cosmos, and what new space observatories have been deployed and what is planned in coming years.

