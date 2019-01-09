Oil changes in January to support culinary school

The Community Culinary School of Northwestern CT in New Milford has announced it is the recipient of Affordable Automotive Giving Back Program.

For every oil change done this month, the business will donate $5 to the school.

Affordable Automotive is owned by a husband and wife, Dimitri and Rose, who have lived in New Milford.

Affordable Automotive is located at 32 Executive Drive, New Milford. Appointments can be scheduled through their website at www.affordableautomotive.com or by calling 860-354-2266.

The Community Culinary School provides job and life skills training to unemployed and underemployed adults with food produced in classes donated to the New Milford Food Bank.

For information on the school, contact Dawn Hammacott, executive director, at 203-512-5791 or email culinaryschool@sbcglobal.net.