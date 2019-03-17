Oil changes this month to support VCA

The Village Center for the Arts in New Milford is the recipient of Affordable Automotive Giving Back Program for the month of March.

For every oil change this month, the business will donate $5 to the nonprofit organization at 12 Main St.

At the end of the month, they will calculate the amount of oil change services and contact VCA to present the check.

Affordable Automotive is owned by a husband and wife, Dimitri and Rose.

Affordable Automotive is located at 32 Executive Drive, New Milford. Appointments can be scheduled through their website at www.affordableautomotive.com or by calling 860-354-2266.

The arts center’s mission is to provide a nurturing environment for artistic creativity and development through educational fine art programs and events for all ages.

The center offers classes and workshops for children and adults in all mediums, after-school Club Mud, camps, open studio, birthday parties and more.

For more information, call the center at 860-354-4318 or visit www.villagecenterarts.org.