Search 
Sun Mar 17 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

°
High: °
Low: °
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Sunday, March 17 News
News

Oil changes this month to support VCA

Staff REPORT | on

The Village Center for the Arts in New Milford is the recipient of Affordable Automotive Giving Back Program for the month of March.

For every oil change this month, the business will donate $5 to the nonprofit organization at 12 Main St.

At the end of the month, they will calculate the amount of oil change services and contact VCA to present the check.

Affordable Automotive is owned by a husband and wife, Dimitri and Rose.

Affordable Automotive is located at 32 Executive Drive, New Milford. Appointments can be scheduled through their website at www.affordableautomotive.com or by calling 860-354-2266.

The arts center’s mission is to provide a nurturing environment for artistic creativity and development through educational fine art programs and events for all ages.

The center offers classes and workshops for children and adults in all mediums, after-school Club Mud, camps, open studio, birthday parties and more.

For more information, call the center at 860-354-4318 or visit www.villagecenterarts.org.

loading