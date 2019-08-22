Oil changes to benefit Lions Club

Affordable Automotive in New Milford has announced the recipient of its Giving Back Program for the month of August is the Lions Club of New Milford, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year.

For every oil change this month, the business will donate $5 to the program.

At the end of the month, they will calculate the amount of oil change services and contact the Lions Club to present them with the check.

The Lions Club of New Milford, which has been serving the community since 1929, supports numerous community programs and offerings.

Among them, the Lions Club Memorial Scholarship, which was established in 1965 and has, to date, awarded over $200,000 in scholarships to graduates of New Milford High School; a holiday dinner and Christmas party for seniors for more than 30 years a summer picnic for seniors since 1999; donations exceeding $20,000 to New Milford Hospital to purchased new equipment; eye exams and glasses for school children who otherwise cannot afford such care; support for the Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation; a Fourth of July carnival, with a percentage of the income to support the fireworks display; support for local sports groups, Girl Scouts, the Cancer Fund, the United Way, the senior center, the food bank, Harrybrooke Park and others.

In addition, local, district and international projects have received more than $50,000 in support from the club.

Donations to the club may be made by mailing checks to Lions Club of New Milford, P.O. Box 894, New Milford, CT 06776.

Affordable Automotive is owned by a husband and wife, Dimitri & Rose.

Affordable Automotive is located at 32 Executive Center Drive, New Milford. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 860-354-2266.