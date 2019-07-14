Search 
Sun Jul 14 2019

Sunday, July 14 News
Oil changes to benefit local program

Affordable Automotive in New Milford has announced the recipient of its Giving Back Program for the month of July is the Back to School Backpack Program of the United Way’s New Milford office.

For every oil change this month, the business will donate $5 to the program.

At the end of the month, they will calculate the amount of oil change services and contact the New Milford Rotary to present them with the check.

Affordable Automotive is owned by a husband and wife, Dimitri & Rose.

Affordable Automotive is located at 32 Executive Center Drive, New Milford. Appointments can be scheduled through their website at www.affordableautomotive.com or by calling 860-354-2266.

