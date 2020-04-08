Search 
Wednesday, April 8 News
News

Oil changes to support Harrybrooke

|on 

Affordable Automotive in New Milford has announced the recipient of its Giving Back Program for the month of April is Harrybrooke Park & Harden House Museum in New Milford.

For every oil change this month, the business will donate $5 to the non-profit organization.

At the end of the month, they will calculate the amount of oil change services and contact the food bank to present the pack with the check.

Affordable Automotive is owned by husband and wife, Dimitri and Rose Koulouris.

Affordable Automotive is located at 32 Executive Center Drive, New Milford. Appointments can be scheduled through their website at www.affordableautomotive.com or by calling 860-354-2266.

