Sun Mar 17 2019

Sunday, March 17
Older adults invited to Aging Mastery Program

Staff Report | on

New Milford Hospital will soon play host to the spring 2019 launch of Aging Mastery Program, a series that teaches older adults how to age well.

The program, coordinated through Regional YMCA of Western CT and the Connecticut Healthy Living Collective, will begin April 5 at 11:30 a.m. at the Elm Street hospital.

The program will be coordinated and facilitated by Maureen Farrell of the Regional YMCA of Western CT. She has facilitated the program in greater Danbury for the last two years.

The educational class teaches older adults what to expect after age 65, and how to make small changes that can have lasting effects on a person’s health and economic security.

The 10-session program is free of charge and features a graduation ceremony on week 11.

The goal of the class, created by the National Council on Aging and financial supporters including Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation, is to empower older adults with the knowledge to make important decisions that will allow them to age well.

Topics to be covered include navigating longer lives, physical activity, sleep, healthy eating and hydration, financial fitness, medication management, advanced planning, healthy relationships, fall prevention, and community engagement.

The program panel of speakers will be local and coordinated by the Regional YMCA of Western CT.

The class will meet once a week and include a personal playbook that participants use to create an Aging Mastery plan.

The class will be held in the hospital’s Robison Room B from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information and RSVP, visit www.cthealthyliving.org.

