On the farm

Thousands of people flocked to the 26th edition of Open Farm Day, held at Sunny Valley Preserve in New Milford last Saturday.

Sunny Valley Preserve in New Milford was abuzz with energy and activity last Saturday for the preserve’s 26th edition of Open Farm Day. The event celebrates and exposes the community to farm life. This year’s the event featured hayrides, face painting, kitten adoption, chainsaw wood carving demonstrations, pony rides, farm animal petting, games, pumpkin picking and painting, goat-brushing, border collie herding demos, a scavenger hunt, cow-milking, music, washable farm animal tattoos and more. Open Farm Day was annually for 25 years through 2017, but moved to a biennial format thereafter. The next event will be in 2021. For more photos, visit www.newmilfordspectrum.com.