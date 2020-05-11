Search 
Mon May 11 2020

Monday, May 11
News

On the small screen, New Milford nurse reflects on returning to the ICU to fight coronavirus

By Deborah Rose 
    Amy Llerena

    Photo: Contributed Photo /
Health care heroes are being honored across the globe for being on the front lines during the fight against coronavirus.

A New Milford nurse was among those recognized nationally last week on a segment of the “LIVE with Kelly and Ryan” show on ABC.

Amy Llerena, who works at Danbury Hospital, Nuvance Health, was part of a segment that aired May 6 during National Nurses Week, the day that marked her one-month anniversary working bedside again in the intensive care unit.

“It’s been an unbelievable experience,” Llerena said of stepping out of her administrative role and back into the ICU. “We’ve had tremendous loss. We’ve shed so many tears.”

