Sat Sep 14 2019

Saturday, September 14 News
News

Open house slated at Jazzercise

Jazzercise New Milford will celebrate Jazzercise’s 50th anniversary with an open house, featuring free classes, prizes and sign-up promotions, Sept. 21 from 9 to 11 a.m.

A dance mix will be offered at 9 a.m., followed by fusion at 10 a.m. at Jazzercise, 99 Danbury Road (Route 7), across from Home Depot.

Light snacks and water will be provided.

Jazzercise is the original dance party workout, blending dance aerobics, kickboxing and strength training.

For more information, contact Christine at 860-248-5357 or visit www.jazzercise.com.

