Goatboy Soaps at 1 Murphy’s Way in New Milford will hold a holiday open house shop and pet a goat event Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Dec. 22.

Traditional and holiday soaps, and local crafters merchandise will be available to purchase. Goats will be available to pet, and hot chocolate will be served.

For more information, call 860-350-0676.