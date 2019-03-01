Julia’s Wings Foundation in Sherman is gearing up for its March 3-10 Operation Wear Red Campaign, held in conjunction with the National Organization for Rare Diseases’ Rare Disease Day. Above, volunteers gather at Sherman Senior Center to make red bows to distribute in the coming days. less Julia’s Wings Foundation in Sherman is gearing up for its March 3-10 Operation Wear Red Campaign, held in conjunction with the National Organization for Rare Diseases’ Rare Disease Day. Above, volunteers ... more Photo: Courtesy Of Julia’s Wings Photo: Courtesy Of Julia’s Wings Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Operation Wear Red campaign to kick off 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Julia’s Wings Foundation in Sherman has announced its Operation Wear Red Campaign will kick off March 3.

Residents will be seeing red bows, lights, shirts, decorations and more in the area March 3-10 to raise awareness of aplastic anemia, a rare bone marrow failure disease that affects just one in 250,000 people each year.

While the disease can affect anyone at any age, it is most common in children and young adults.

The campaign, now in its fifth year, is held in honor of local resident Julia Malsin and seeks to educate the general public about the disease and how they can help children and families affected by it.

Julia, who passed away in 2012 at the age of 13 had just one wish, that children battling the disease would never be alone in the hospital as they underwent lengthy treatment.

Her parents and sister, Heather, Mike and Alyssa Malsin, along with a group of community members established the Julia’s Wings Foundation in 2013 to provide financial assistance to families touched by aplastic anemia, raise funds for research and to increase awareness of the disease.

Since its inception, JWF has assisted over 165 families impacted by aplastic anemia by issuing grants in excess of $210,000, partnered with over 52 hospitals across the country and partnered with the Aplastic Anemia & MDS International Foundation, to dedicate a total of $120,000 to aplastic anemia research.

Held in conjunction with the National Organization for Rare Diseases’ Rare Disease Day on Feb. 28, Operation Wear Red offers many opportunities for people to get involved.

Social media profiles and online groups can be changed utilizing downloadable campaign graphics available on the Julia’s Wings website at http://www.operationwearred.org.

Julia’s Wings is also tracking national participation.

“It is in Julia’s memory that we are providing hope for these families that have nowhere else to turn due to the rarity of the disease,” said Heather Malsin. “Most people have never heard of aplastic anemia, and funding just isn't available.”

“The way that people have stepped up to support our work is nothing short of remarkable,” she said. “We are humbled and grateful. No parent should ever have to choose between caring for their child, paying their mortgage or putting food on the table.”