Organizations to participate in Give Local

The seventh annual Give Local Greater Waterbury and Litchfield Hills community-wide giving tradition April 23-24.

Thousands of individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations, including many from the Greater New Milford area, will join together to raise money for the vital work of hundreds of local causes.

Since 2013, the 36-hour online giving event has generated $5.8 million for nonprofit organizations serving the region.

The event is hosted by Connecticut Community Foundation with presenting sponsor Ion Bank Foundation.

Among the participants will be the Alzheimer’s Association Animal Welfare Society Inc., ASAP, Bridgewater Land Trust, Camella’s Cupboard, the Children’s Center of New Milford, Community Caring in Bridgewater, Community Culinary School of Northwest CT, Dramalites Inc., Gaylordsville Historical Society, Gunn Historical Museum, Gunn Memorial Library Inc., Harrybrooke Park & Harden House Museum, Healing the Children Northeast Inc., Housatonic Valley Association, Hunt Hill Farm, Institute for American Indian Studies, Lake Waramaug Task Force, Literacy Volunteers on the Green, Little Britches Therapeutic Riding Inc. and Loaves & Fishes Hospitality House.

Also, Merryall Center for the Arts, Merwinsvile Hotel Restoration Inc., New Milford Homeless Shelter Coalition Inc., New Milford River Trail Association, New Milford Trust for Historic Preservation, New Milford VNA & Hospice, Oratory of the Little Way Inc., Pet Assistance Inc., Pilobolus Inc., Pratt Nature Center, Rebuilding Together Litchfield County, Robotics And Beyond Inc., Roger Sherman Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, Roxbury-Bridgewater Garden Club, Roxbury Land Trust and Roxbury Scholarship Foundation.

Also, SingOut! CT, Steep Rock Association, TheatreWorks New Milford Inc., the Judy Black Memorial Park and Garden, the New Milford Historical Society & Museum, the Wheels Program of Greater New Milford Inc., United Way of Western Connecticut, the Village Center for the Arts, VNA Home Inc., Voice for Joanie, Warren Historical Society, Warren Land Trust, Warren Public Library, Warren Volunteer Fire Company Inc., Washington Ambulance Association, Washington Art Association & Gallery, Washington Community Housing Trust Inc., Washington Environmental Council Inc., Washington Friends of Music, Washington Montessori Association, Washington Scholarship Fund, Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust, Wells Valley Cat Sanctuary.

For more information or to donate, visit www.givelocalccf.org/organizations.