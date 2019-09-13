Search 
Fri Sep 13 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Friday, September 13 News
News

Ormiston art

on
  • Sherman Library is presenting the Sherman Commission on Aging Senior Art Show through Oct. 9. More than 20 artists will display their work, which will include painting, photography and more. Paul Ormiston, whose “Blue Meadow” is shown above, is one of the 20 participating artists. Photo: Courtesy Of Sherman Library / The News-Times Contributed

    Sherman Library is presenting the Sherman Commission on Aging Senior Art Show through Oct. 9. More than 20 artists will display their work, which will include painting, photography and more. Paul Ormiston, whose “Blue Meadow” is shown above, is one of the 20 participating artists.

    less

    Sherman Library is presenting the Sherman Commission on Aging Senior Art Show through Oct. 9. More than 20 artists will display their work, which will include painting, photography and more. Paul Ormiston,

    ... more
    Photo: Courtesy Of Sherman Library
Photo: Courtesy Of Sherman Library
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Sherman Library is presenting the Sherman Commission on Aging Senior Art Show through Oct. 9. More than 20 artists will display their work, which will include painting, photography and more. Paul Ormiston, whose “Blue Meadow” is shown above, is one of the 20 participating artists.

less

Sherman Library is presenting the Sherman Commission on Aging Senior Art Show through Oct. 9. More than 20 artists will display their work, which will include painting, photography and more. Paul Ormiston,

... more
Photo: Courtesy Of Sherman Library

Sherman Library is presenting the Sherman Commission on Aging Senior Art Show through Oct. 9. More than 20 artists will display their work, which will include painting, photography and more. Paul Ormiston, whose “Blue Meadow” is shown above, is one of the 20 participating artists.

loading