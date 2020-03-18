Overview of closures and what to do

Below is a list of some of the specific events and programs that are canceled or postponed, and what some civic organizations are doing in light of the coronavirus outbreak:

New Milford High School has postponed its all-school musical, which had been set to open this weekend.

New Milford Senior Center has suspended all programs and activities until further notice, with the exception of several offerings.

Services ongoing include assistance from senior services advisors by appointment only; transportation for limited rides for employment, grocery and food bank shopping, pharmacy, non-emergency medical appointments and therapy appointments; and Meals on Wheels for registered recipients.

Congregate meals are suspended on site at the center except for those eligible to receive meals delivered to their place of residence.

For more information, call the center at 860-355-6075.

The New Milford Historical Society & Museum is closed until at least the end of March.

The Animal Welfare Society, Inc. in New Milford has suspended all adoption visiting hours until further notice.

Applicants with an approved adoption form can still meet and adopt the shelter’s animals by scheduling an appointment at 860-354-1350.

Those interested in adopting a cat or dog can obtain an application at www.aws-shelter.org.

Visitors and in-person applications will n’ceived for the time being.

For more information, call the Dodd Road shelter at 860-354-1350.

Many places of worship have asked parishioners to stay at home and instead stream local worship services online or on social media.

Programs at New Milford, Sherman, Kent, Warren, Bridgewater, Roxbury and Washington libraries are canceled and/or postponed until further notice (see sidebar, Page S2).

The John J. McCarthy Observatory in New Milford announced it is temporarily suspending its monthly “Second Saturday Stars” programs due to the novel coronavirus.

For more information and updates, visit wwwmccarthyobservatory.org or check out their Facebook page.

Bank Street Theater has closed until further notice.

All New Milford Youth Agency programs have been put on hold until further notice.

In addition, the Youth Agency’s maple syrup open houses scheduled for March 21-22 in New Milford are canceled.

The Shepaug World Affairs Forum set for March 21 in Washington has been canceled.

The New Milford Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice’s first annual New Milford Wing Thing scheduled for this month has been postponed, as are all upcoming events planned for the immediate future.

The New Milford Film Commission’s filmmakers mixer set for March 25 has been postponed until further notice.

The Loaves and Fishes Hospitality House Empty Bowls Dinner planned for April 25 has been postponed until fall.

Classes at the HF LearnSafety Firearms & Security Training Academy in New Milford are on hold at least until the end of the month. More information can be found on the website at www.hflearnsafety.com.

Read Full Article