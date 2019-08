The Village Center for the Arts in New Milford will hold a Paint Along with Miss Deb class, featuring an abstract painting called “Reflections,” Aug. 17 from 6 to 9 p.m. The cost is $35 per person, with all materials supplied. For more information and RSVP, call the 12 Main St. center at 860-354-4318. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-4318.