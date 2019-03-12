Search 
Tuesday, March 12 News
Paist’s art advances to national exhibit

  • “Toad Box,” created by New Milford High School junior Kyle Paist, has been accepted into the National K-12 Juried Student Ceramics Exhibition. Photo: Courtesy Of Annette Marcus / The News-Times Contributed

“Toad Box,” created by New Milford High School junior Kyle Paist, has been accepted into the National K-12 Juried Student Ceramics Exhibition.

The New Milford High School Art Department has announced a ceramic piece by junior Kyle Paist has been accepted into the 22nd annual National K-12 Juried Student Ceramics Exhibition.

The exhibit will take place in conjunction with Nation Council on the Education for Ceramics Arts conference to be held in Minneapolis, Min, later this month.

Close to 1,200 pieces of student work submitted to the exhibition nationally, but only 150 were selected.

“I feel that we were extremely fortunate to have Kyle's piece stand out enough to have been selected when the quality of the work in this exhibition is always extremely high,” said NMHS art teacher Annette Marcus.

Kyle created his entry last spring in Marcus’ Ceramics II class.

loading