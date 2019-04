Washington Montessori School at 240 Litchfield Turnpike (Route 202) in New Preston will kick off a new session of its parent-child program for children ages six to 18 months and their caregivers April 5 at 10 a.m.

For more information or to RSVP, email lmartin@washingtonmontessori.org or call 860-868-0551, ext. 2161.