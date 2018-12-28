Pattison art to be exhibited

Kent Memorial Library will present an exhibit, “In Living Color,” Jan. 5 through Feb. 27.

A reception with the artist will be held Feb. 2 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The show will feature works by Cornwall artist Treasa Pattison, who first studied painting at the Wykeham Rise school for girls in Washington, a school primarily focused on fine and performing arts.

She then worked as a studio assistant for land and seascape painter Edward Fails from Falls Villiage.

Later she began to show her own work in small local galleries and community exhibits.

Pattison uses her painting skills as a form of art therapy helping people in Litchfield County who struggle with traumatic brain injuries and has lead the art rooms of agencies in Torrington and Thomason.

For more information or to RSVP to the reception, call the Main Street library at 860-927-3761.