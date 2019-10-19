Penny auction set at church

Salem Covenant Church on Baldwin Hill Road in Washington will hold its 24th annual penny auction and lunch Oct. 26 at 11:30 a.m., with the drawing at 1 p.m.

Guests can purchase 100 tickets for $1 for chance to bid on hundreds of new and gently used items.

A red ticket table with gift certificates, wine and special baskets will be available with red tickets for sale at 50 cents with price breaks for larger quantities.

A 50/50 raffle will also be held, with 10 percent of the profits will go to the Susan B. Anthony Project with the other 90% going to the work of Salem Covenant Church.

Lunch will include sandwiches, finger food desserts and hot and cold beverages.