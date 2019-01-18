-
Photo: Courtesy Of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center
Candlewood Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center in New Milford recently recognized employees who had perfect attendance in 2018. Twenty-six employees had perfect attendance and, as a result, will receive a full week’s pay bonus. Above, the staff celebrates their accomplishment.