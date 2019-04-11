Pet Assistance named a top nonprofit

Pet Assistance Inc., which serves the Greater New Milford area, has been named a 2019 Top-Rated Nonprofit by GreatNonprofits.org.

This is the sixth consecutive year the organization has been nationally recognized for its work of helping needy people and their pets.

The Top-Rated Nonprofit Award is based on the rating and number of reviews that Pet Assistance Inc. received from aid recipients.

“As emergency veterinary prices continue to soar, more and more people call us saying, ‘I never thought I would have to ask for help,’” said Ruth Pearl of New Milford, founder and president of Pet Assistance Inc.

“And every year the organization helps hundreds of suffering pets that may have died or been euthanized solely because their owners did not have sufficient funds for emergency vet care,” she said. “With our subsidies, most are still happily living in their own homes ... where they belong.”

Pearl said she handles each case “as if it were my personal pet.”

Pet Assistance Inc. gives more than financial aid to those in need.

It also provides advice and emotional support to pet owners.