Pet photo contest under way

New Fairfield/Sherman Animal Welfare is seeking submissions for its 2020 pet photo calendar contest.

The calendar will raise funds for the abandoned, neglected and abused dogs and cats the organization rescues, and to celebrate contestants’ pets.

To enter the contest, or to vote for a pet, visit www.nfsaw.org or New Fairfield/Sherman Animal Welfare on Facebook and follow the links, or go to gogophotocontest.com/newfairfieldshermananimalwelfaresociety.

Voting will end Oct. 11 at 10 p.m.

All pets are welcome. The pet does not need to be a NFSAW adoptee.

The top vote recipient will be on the calendar’s cover and receive a Portraits by ShawnaLee gift certificate valued at $325 for an 11” by 14” pencil or charcoal pet portrait done by artist ShawnaLee Kwashnak.

Each of the next 12 top vote getters will be featured as a full page pet of the month.

The second-place recipient will receive a $100 Tractor Supply gift card and the third place recipient will receive a pet gift basket valued at $75.

All winners will receive a free copy of the calendar. The cost to enter is $10 and each vote costs $1.

New this year is the ability to place a business card size ad in the calendar for $50. For more information or to place an ad, call 203-746-2925.