Specialty pizzas are among the fare served up at the recently opened New Milford Pizza Station. Specialty pizzas are among the fare served up at the recently opened New Milford Pizza Station. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Pizza Station customers describe food as ‘delicious’ 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

The New Milford Pizza Station is up and running, offering delivery and takeout services.

The new business owned by Dino Kolitsas celebrated its grand opening with an Oct. 4 ribbon-cutting ceremony with nearly two dozen guests.

Oven-fresh pizzas were served to those present, including New Milford Mayor Pete Bass, State Representative Bill Buckbee, members of the business community and local residents.

Local Realtor Gary Passineau described the pizza he tried as “delicious.”

More recently, other agents in his office ordered pizza and found it enjoyable.

“We were very pleased with the flavor,” Passineau said. “The other agents in the office were most impressed with the large variety of different flavors (toppings) available.”

New Milford Pizza Station is located in the space that formerly housed Holiday Restaurant — most recently operated by Georgia Kapetanopoulos and her sister, Helen Dafilis — in Veterans Plaza on Route 7 since 1961.

The restaurant’s large dining room is being transformed into Kolitsas’ other soon-to-open restaurant, Greca Mediterranean Kitchen + Bar (see story in a future edition of The Spectrum).

Before that opens, though, the owner said he wants to be sure everything with the Pizza Station is “perfect.”

To honor Holiday and pay “respect to the thousands of people who have been coming here for all those years,” Kolitsas slowly transitioned the menu into his own, while preserving some of the Holiday recipes.

“By the time (customers) noticed, they liked (the food),” said Kolitsas, who has years of experience in all facets of the restaurant industry.

Local Attorney Katherine Webster-O’Keefe attended the opening and praised the pizza. She tried a slice of pizza with Brussel sprouts — something she ordinarily wouldn’t have ordered for herself — and found it “delicious.”

“I think that the chef is very talented and has a knack of putting together surprisingly creative and innovative combinations,” O’Keefe said. “I would definitely go back”

The Pizza Station menu, created by Kolitsas, officially rolled out Sept. 26 — with Executive Chef Mark Anthony Suarez at the helm — and features numerous specialty pizzas, which will continue to expand due to popularity.

In addition, entrees such as eggplant and chicken Parmesan dishes and spaghetti, are among the fare, as well as burgers, wraps and grinders, salads and Greek dips. Catering is available, too.

Kolitsas said he hopes customers will “embrace” his food, and so far, feedback has been “phenomenal.”

“People are coming back with smiles,” he said.

He’s tweaked some sauces and kept the recipe for a few Holiday favorites, including the sliced meatball grinder and eggplant parm.

Read Full Article