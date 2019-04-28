Plant mart on tap in Bridgewater

The Roxbury-Bridgewater Garden Club will hold its annual plant mart on the lawn of the Bridgewater firehouse on Route 133 May 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The sale will feature member-dug and divided perennials, herbs, and organic tomatoes and vegetables, as well as garden boutique items and a display with information on how to attract butterflies to a garden.

Members are available to come to people’s homes to divide plants that can be used for the sale.

The club maintains gardens and planters on the Bridgewater Green, and at the Diebold Garden in Roxbury, the Friendship Garden near Burnham School, the Weller’s Bridge Garden, the Mead’s Corner Garden, the Roxbury Town Hall and Pavilion, the veterans memorial plantings in Bridgewater and Roxbury, the flag pole plantings at the Bridgewater firehouse, the Hut Hill Garden and the garden at the corner of routes 67 and 317.

The club is also active in both towns, providing programs in the schools and senior centers.

An annual scholarship is also presented, and a variety of conservation and gardening lectures are offered throughout the year.

Each holiday season, the club decorates town buildings with wreaths.

In 2016, the club planted native oaks in both towns to provide homes for native wildlife.