-
The annual plant sale, hosted by the Garden Club of New Milford, attracts gardeners of all skill levels.
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
The annual plant sale, hosted by the Garden Club of New Milford, attracts gardeners of all skill levels.
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
The annual plant sale, hosted by the Garden Club of New Milford, attracts gardeners of all skill levels.
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
The annual plant sale, hosted by the Garden Club of New Milford, attracts gardeners of all skill levels.
The Garden Club of New Milford held its annual plant sale May 25 on the Village Green. The sale included divided perennials, annuals, herbs, vegetables, hanging baskets, pre-planted flower containers, a “Three Sisters” demonstration, and garden-related tag sale items.