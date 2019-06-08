Search 
Plant sale

The Garden Club of New Milford held its annual plant sale May 25 on the Village Green. The sale included divided perennials, annuals, herbs, vegetables, hanging baskets, pre-planted flower containers, a “Three Sisters” demonstration, and garden-related tag sale items.

