Search 
Mon Jun 24 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Monday, June 24 News
News

Plant sale

on
  • The Garden Club of New Milford held its annual plant sale May 25 on the Village Green. Several members are shown above during the festivities. They are, from left to right, in front, Jacquie McCloskey, and in back, Elizabeth O’Connor, Pat Hurley, Andrea Johnson, Sandy Gammons, Ann Stone and Barbara Clark. Photo: Courtesy Of Barbara Clark / The News-Times Contributed

    The Garden Club of New Milford held its annual plant sale May 25 on the Village Green. Several members are shown above during the festivities. They are, from left to right, in front, Jacquie McCloskey, and in back, Elizabeth O’Connor, Pat Hurley, Andrea Johnson, Sandy Gammons, Ann Stone and Barbara Clark.

    less

    The Garden Club of New Milford held its annual plant sale May 25 on the Village Green. Several members are shown above during the festivities. They are, from left to right, in front, Jacquie McCloskey, and in

    ... more
    Photo: Courtesy Of Barbara Clark
Photo: Courtesy Of Barbara Clark
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

The Garden Club of New Milford held its annual plant sale May 25 on the Village Green. Several members are shown above during the festivities. They are, from left to right, in front, Jacquie McCloskey, and in back, Elizabeth O’Connor, Pat Hurley, Andrea Johnson, Sandy Gammons, Ann Stone and Barbara Clark.

less

The Garden Club of New Milford held its annual plant sale May 25 on the Village Green. Several members are shown above during the festivities. They are, from left to right, in front, Jacquie McCloskey, and in

... more
Photo: Courtesy Of Barbara Clark

The Garden Club of New Milford held its annual plant sale May 25 on the Village Green. Several members are shown above during the festivities. They are, from left to right, in front, Jacquie McCloskey, and in back, Elizabeth O’Connor, Pat Hurley, Andrea Johnson, Sandy Gammons, Ann Stone and Barbara Clark.

loading