Play festival on tap at TheatreWorks

TheatreWorks New Milford will hold its first annual 10-Minute Play Festival, “Tales from the Brookside” moderated by Jocelyn Beard, June 4-8 from 4 to 8 p.m. each night at TheatreWorks New Milford on Brookside Avenue.
Two plays from each night, voted on by the audience, will move into the semi-finals June 7 at 8 p.m. Four plays will be chosen from the semi-final performances for the finals June 8 at 8 p.m.
Cash prizes will be awarded in each of four categories on the final evening: Best Play, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress.
Tickets are $20 for general admission. Tickets for all five nights are $75.
For more information, visit https://theatreworks.us/playfestival-event.php.