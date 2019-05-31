Search 
Friday, May 31 News
News

Play festival on tap at TheatreWorks

TheatreWorks is located on Brookside Avenue, with parking available behind the Catherine E. Lills Building on East Street. (file photo)

TheatreWorks is located on Brookside Avenue, with parking available behind the Catherine E. Lills Building on East Street. (file photo)

Photo: Norm Cummings / Norm Cummings /Spectrum

TheatreWorks New Milford will hold its first annual 10-Minute Play Festival, “Tales from the Brookside” moderated by Jocelyn Beard, June 4-8 from 4 to 8 p.m. each night at TheatreWorks New Milford on Brookside Avenue.

Two plays from each night, voted on by the audience, will move into the semi-finals June 7 at 8 p.m. Four plays will be chosen from the semi-final performances for the finals June 8 at 8 p.m.

Cash prizes will be awarded in each of four categories on the final evening: Best Play, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress.

Tickets are $20 for general admission. Tickets for all five nights are $75.

For more information, visit https://theatreworks.us/playfestival-event.php.

