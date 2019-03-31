Playhouse to hold auditions

The Sherman Playhouse at 5 Route 37 North will hold auditions April 22-23 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. for its production of Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.”

Special Ariel auditions for the production will be held April 6 from noon to 4 p.m.

Parts are available for 10 males and five females ages 16 to 65.

Participants will read from the script. A prepared tragic or comic Shakespearean monologue of two to three minutes is encouraged but not required.

Sides will not be provided but participants may request passages with which to audition.

No previous experience in this genre is necessary.

The part of Ariel calls for dance experience and prowess.

The director, Robin Frome, and choreographer, Marisa Caron, will oversee the auditions which are open to males and females ages 16 to 30 who should have experience in jazz and hip hop and some gymnastics or acrobatics.

The audition will consist of several moves and/or routines taught by the choreographer to specific music choices in a group environment.

The participants will also be required read for the part that day with the monologue, 'you are three men of sin' (Act III, scene 3) from the play.

This monologue as a prepared audition piece is encouraged but not necessarily required. Participants may read from the script if desired.

There is no appointment necessary.

Registration starts promptly at noon.

Pictures and resumes are encouraged.

The production will open June 28 and close July 20. Rehearsals will be Sunday afternoons and Monday through Wednesday evenings starting April 28.

For more information please email the director at Frome@snet.net.