Playhouse to hold auditions

The Sherman Playhouse at 5 Route 37 North will hold auditions April 22-23 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. for its production of Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.”

Parts are available for 10 males and five females ages 16 to 65.

Participants will read from the script. A prepared tragic or comic Shakespearean monologue of two to three minutes is encouraged but not required.

Sides will not be provided but participants may request passages with which to audition.

No previous experience in this genre is necessary.

The production will open June 28 and close July 20. Rehearsals will be Sunday afternoons and Monday through Wednesday evenings starting April 28.

For more information please email the director at Frome@snet.net.