Playhouse to hold auditions

Sherman Players will hold auditions for its production of a comedy thriller, “Whodunnit,” Feb. 9 from 2 to 5 p.m. and Feb. 10 from 7 to 9 p.m.

A cast of seven men and three women ages 20 to 70 is sought for the production.

Auditions will take place at the Sherman Playhouse, 5 Route 39 North.

Some parts require two accents, Standard British English and regional/international.

A two-minute monologue of any style should be prepared for the audition.

The production will run May 7-9, 15-17 and 22-24 and 29-30.

For more information, contact the director Alexis Vournazos at alexism82@msn.com.