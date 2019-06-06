Podskoch to give talk at library

Burnham Library on Route 133 in Bridgewater will present a program with Marty Podskoch, author of “The Connecticut 169 Club: Your Passport and Guide to Exploring Connecticut,” June 8 from 11 a.m. to noon.

Podskoch will discuss his book, which navigates readers from out behind the blue screen, off the interstate and onto Connecticut backroads to meet and merge with neighbors and uncover curiosities tucked into the 169 towns and cities in the Nutmeg State.

Copies of the book will be available for buy. For more information and RSVP, email cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org or call 860-354-6937.