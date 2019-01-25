Podskoch to visit Warren

The Warren Historical Society and Warren Land Trust will co-sponsor a book talk, signing and discussion Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. in the downstairs meeting room at Warren Town Hall.

Travel and history author Marty Podskoch will share excerpts from his new book “Connecticut 169 Club: Your Passport and Guide to Exploring Connecticut,” a collective effort with Connecticut writers and historians to highlight the histories, haunts and landmarks of Connecticut's 169 towns.

After the talk, attendees will have a chance to share their favorite Warren locales.

Autographed copies of the book will be available for purchase. Refreshments provided.

For more information, contact Ellen Paul at warrenhistorian@hotmail.com.