Fri Mar 29 2019

Friday, March 29 News
Poetry party planned in Roxbury

An April Fool’s poetry party will be held March 31 at 2 p.m. at Hodge Memorial Library and Museum at 4 North St. in Roxbury.

Douglas Winkler will serve as moderator for the program that will feature poems selected by Georgette Miller and read by Roxbury luminaries Ellen McCourt, Joe Godfrey, Jenny Schuck and Elizabeth Hubbard.

Poets ranging from Ogden Nash to Howard Nemerov will be featured. Refreshments will be served.

The April Fool’s Day poetry party is part of an occasional program of poetry readings at the historic Hodge Memorial Library and Museum that commemorates specific holidays.

