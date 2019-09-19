Poets to read works at Hodge library

Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will present a program of poetry with three poets Sept. 28 at 2 p.m.

Davyne Verstandig, Dimitri Rimsky, and J.E.A. Wallace will share their work at Hodge Memorial Library at 4 North St.

Verstandig is a lecturer in English and Creative Writing at the UConn Hartford Campus.

Her books include two books of poetry, “Pieces of the Whole” and “Provisions,” and her work appears in “Sex and Sexuality in a Feminist World, Songs of the Marrow Bone and Where Beach Meets Ocean.”

She has also performed improvisational work "composing on the tongue" painting and poetry at The Knitting Factory and Housing Works Cafè in New York City and gives readings throughout New England.

She has given writing workshops in poetry and memoir "(My Life is in the Ink)" and a jump start writing workshop at Wisdom House Retreat and Conference Center in Litchfield.

Verstandig, who is a Justice of the Peace, was recently appointed Poet Laureate of Washington.

Rimsky has been involved in the visual and performing arts all his life.

Son to artist Feodor Rimsky, and lifelong member of the Washington Art Association (of which his father was a founder), Dimitri also founded the Savoy Agency, a multi-faceted talent agency running nightclub and concert venue entertainment calendars during 1980s.

He has organized many public and private events and continues to support creative activities however possible.

Dimitri is currently a house painter, retired web designer and occasional poet.

Wallace has been a hotel night porter, an abattoir security guard, and a barman in The House of Lords.

Born and raised in England, he now lives and writes in America.

His debut full-length poetry collection, “Are You Hurtling Towards God Knows What?,” is available now from Unsolicited Press.