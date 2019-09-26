Search 
Thursday, September 26 News
Poets to read works at Hodge library

Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will present a program of poetry with three poets, Davyne Verstandig, Dimitri Rimsky and J.E.A. Wallace, Sept. 28 at 2 p.m. at Hodge Memorial Library at 4 North St.

Verstandig, who was recently appointed Poet Laureate of Washington, is a lecturer in English and Creative Writing at the UConn Hartford Campus.

Rimsky, son of artist Feodor Rimsky, has been involved in the visual and performing arts all his life, and is a lifelong member of the Washington Art Association.

Wallace has been a hotel night porter, an abattoir security guard, and a barman in The House of Lords. He has published a book poetry.

